  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Biometric register introduced in Waltair Division

Biometric register introduced in Waltair Division
x

A Travelling Ticket Examiner signing biometric at TTE lobby in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In a step towards digitalisation and making ticket checking activities more real-time and transparent, Waltair Division of East Coast...

Visakhapatnam: In a step towards digitalisation and making ticket checking activities more real-time and transparent, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway introduced biometric sign-on for ticket checking staff.

The initiative has been implemented at Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) lobby in Visakhapatnam, with plans to extend it to other identified locations, and later to all TTE lobbies across the Division.

Previously, TTE staff signed on and off using a username and password. To streamline the process, an Aadhaar-based biometric system has now been introduced.

The integrated fingerprint device, linked with the C-DAC portal, ensures the physical presence of ticket checking staff at their source and destination stations. This system records login and logout timings in real time, bringing greater accountability and efficiency.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra commended the commercial department officials for successfully implementing the technological advancement. He emphasised that the adoption of digital technologies and biometric sign-on and sign-off, will enhance transparency in operations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick