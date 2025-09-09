Biometric register introduced in Waltair Division

Visakhapatnam: In a step towards digitalisation and making ticket checking activities more real-time and transparent, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway introduced biometric sign-on for ticket checking staff.

The initiative has been implemented at Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) lobby in Visakhapatnam, with plans to extend it to other identified locations, and later to all TTE lobbies across the Division.

Previously, TTE staff signed on and off using a username and password. To streamline the process, an Aadhaar-based biometric system has now been introduced.

The integrated fingerprint device, linked with the C-DAC portal, ensures the physical presence of ticket checking staff at their source and destination stations. This system records login and logout timings in real time, bringing greater accountability and efficiency.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra commended the commercial department officials for successfully implementing the technological advancement. He emphasised that the adoption of digital technologies and biometric sign-on and sign-off, will enhance transparency in operations.