BJP to extensively campaign on 9-year rule of Modi govt

VIJAYAWADA: With hardly one year left for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is vigorously campaigning on the progress achieved by the nation during the last nine years and the development projects launched in AP.

BJP national leaders including the Central ministers are visiting the State and participating in various programmes in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Several leaders are expected to tour the State between June 19 and 27.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar will participate in Yoga Day celebrations in Narsapur on June 21 and 22. National BJP executive committee member Krishna Das will also participate in the local programmes in Narsapur from June 21 to 24.

BJP leader and MP from Maharashtra Manoj Kotal will tour Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and Araku Lok Sabha constituency from June 22 to 24.

Party national general secretary Dushyanth Kumar Gowtham will attend local programmes in Nellore and Prakasam districts on June 21 and 22.

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, will participate in the Yoga Day event in Vizag on June 21 and other local programmes. Union Minister of State for communications Devisingh Chauhan will participate in the Yoga Day programme in Hindupur on June 21 and 22 and later he will visit Kurnool district on June 23 and 24.

BJP State party co-incharge Sunil Deodhar will participate in local programmes in Tirupati district on June 25 and 26.

Party national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari will participate will tour Araku, Amalapuram and Nandyal on June 19, 20 and 27, said the State BJP office in a press release on Sunday.