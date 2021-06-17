Botsa Satyanarayana inspects Jindal plant in Guntur, says garbage problem will be solved by generating electricity

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana inspected the waste-to-energy power plant being constructed under Jindal at Naidupet in the suburbs of Guntur. The Minister then held a review with the superiors on the progress of works at the plant. He inquired about grid connection, water supply and garbage evacuation. Representatives of Jindal brought to Botsa's attention the difficulties in starting the plant. The Minister directed the officers to resolve all the issues.

Later, Botsa spoke at a media conference and said that Jindal's plant is expected to generate 15 MW of electricity. He said that the construction has begun in 2016 but was delayed. He said garbage would be shifted from Guntur, Vijayawada and five other municipalities to the plant.

Botsa Satyanarayana further added that by generating electricity, the problem of wastage could be solved easily. He said steps would be taken to supply the required water to the plant. The Minister said the Guntur underground drainage works would also be completed soon.