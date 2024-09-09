Budameru floodwater enters 21 villages

Eluru: The Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar and SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore along with Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar and other officials visited Pata Pedapadu village’s Koniki, Satyavolu, Naidu Gudem, Vaddi Gudem and Gudipadu village under Pedapadu mandal and inspected the situation of floodwater at the field-level on Sunday.

IG Ashok Kumar said that many villages in Pedapadu mandal were flooded as water from Budameru entered Kolleru lake.

Speaking to the staff of the State Disaster Rescue Force in Pedapadu mandal, the IG gave appropriate instructions, suggestions and instructions to them to move the people living in the low-lying areas to safe places and to move them to the rehabilitation centres established by the revenue department.

Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar informed the IG that three villages in Pedapadu mandal and 18 villages in Eluru mandal were flooded so far.

The IG Ashok Kumar said due to heavy to very heavy rains in the upper areas, Budameru and other rivulets overflowed in Kolleru catchment areas, resulting in excessive water inflow in all areas of Krishna, West Godavari and Eluru districts.

People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to rehabilitation centres with the help of revenue staff and basic amenities are being provided in the centres and people to avoid inconvenience to people.

Krishna district SP R Gangadhar Rao, Eluru district SP KS Pratap Shiva Kishore, West Godavari district SP Adnan Nayeem Ahmi have been specially monitoring to ensure that there is no trouble to the public.

Eluru One Town Inspector Satyanarayana, Pedavegi Inspector Nabi, Pedapadu SI Subha Shekhar and police personnel, SDRF staff participated.