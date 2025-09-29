Live
Call to buy locally made products
Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma urged people to support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by buying and using locally made products, thereby strengthening the nation’s development.
Speaking at a programme organised by the BJP district unit on Sunday at KS Function Hall here, the Minister, along with party leaders and workers, watched the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 126th Mann Ki Baat.
Inspired by the Prime Minister’s message, the Minister and party functionaries took a pledge by reading the Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp Patra. Srinivasa Varma stated that every citizen should resolve to use only indigenous products in their daily lives and prioritise visiting Indian tourist destinations.
BJP state spokesperson Mullapudi Renuka, state secretary B Adilakshmi, Narasapuram Parliament convener Pericherla Subhash Raju, district president Ainampudi Sridevi, former presidents Narni Tataji, district general secretaries Thota Gangaraju and Kalidindi Vinod Varma, and other dignitaries participated in the programme.