Capital row: Pawan Kalyan to soon hold 'Long March' against three capitals

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has reportedly decided to stage a march in solidarity to the Amaravati farmers who are protesting against the proposal of three capitals. Earlier in the last November, Pawan Kalyan has taken the Long March in Visakhapatnam to address the problems that the construction workers faced due to the shortage of sand.

In the likelihood of Visakhapatnam march, the actor turned politician plans to hold a long march in Vijayawada. However, the schedule is yet to be finalised. Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar who held a press meet to take a dig at Jagan government on Thursday had hinted about Pawan's Long March.

The political affairs committee has criticised the government on various issues in a press note released through Twitter handle on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan had earlier announced that he would respond to the three capitals after Cabinet makes the decision on Amaravati. However, since there has been no decision, Pawan has decided to plunge into action once again with Long March.

Despite the reports of the GN Rao Committee and Boston committee have come to live, the government is awaiting for high power committee's report on capital.