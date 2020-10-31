Centre will give nod to Disha Bill soon: MP Margani Bharath

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP leaders performed Palabhishekam to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's flexi at Disha police station here on Friday, protesting TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu's remarks on Disha Bill.



Later, addressing the gathering, MP Margani Bharat said that due to some technical problems, Disha Bill is yet to be made an Act and the Central government will give its nod to Disha Bill shortly. The Chief Minister brought the Bill for the sake of women. During the TDP regime many attacks took place on women but the TDP government never bothered about them.

YSRCP leader Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao said the Chief Minister is giving top priority for women protection and as part of it he brought Disha Bill. The bill is a boon to women and it shields the women, he said.

YSRCP leaders MA Rao, K Sagar and others were present.