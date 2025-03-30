Chandrababu addresses at Ugadi event, says zero poverty is his aim

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced a substantial budget of Rs 3.22 lakh crore, emphasizing his commitment to the state despite ongoing financial challenges and stated that his goal is to achieve zero poverty. Speaking at the Ugadi festival organized by the State Culture Department at Tummalapalle Kalakshetra, Naidu highlighted the importance of innovative governance through digital platforms, referring to it as "WhatsApp governance" to streamline services without the need for citizens to visit government offices.

The Chief Minister reflected on the state's technological evolution, stating, "I told you about the importance of IT 20 years ago. Those who listened to me and pursued careers in this sector are now in a good position." He expressed optimism about the opportunities available for all citizens, noting that even ordinary individuals can achieve great success with the right support and resources.

Naidu further emphasized the need for social responsibility, urging successful individuals to give back to the community. "We should work for a poverty-free state. If we can achieve zero poverty, my life will be meaningful," he asserted.

To address economic inequalities, Chandrababu announced the introduction of the P-4 system, aimed at boosting economic parity among citizens. The event concluded with the Chief Minister presenting Ugadi awards to individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields, recognizing their dedication and service to society.