Chandrababu blames Govt for death of 10 persons due to consumption of sanitizers at Kurichedu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed shock over the death of 10 persons at Kurichedu in Prakasam district following consumption of spurious liquor and sanitisers. He expressed anguish that such types of tragic incidents were taking place repeatedly in Andhra Pradesh in recent times.

Naidu demanded the YSRCP Government to take responsibility for these untimely deaths and extend all possible assistance to the families of the victims. Stringents steps should be taken to prevent these tragedies from recurring.

The TDP chief said that in the past 14 months, there has been a spike in tragic deaths involving spurious liquor. Many people were dying due to consumption of country arrack, spurious liquor and sanitisers. All this was because of an unforeseen liquor crisis prevailing in the State as of now.

Naidu slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for increasing the liquor prices by 300 percent. Only cheap and unhealthy liquor brands were being sold at the government liquor shops. This was destroying the health of the public. Illegal liquor being smuggled from the neighbouring states was also on the rise. The YSRCP leaders were keeping illegal liquor dumps in haystacks, agricultural fields, lorries and so on. The ruling party activists themselves turned into mobile two-wheeler belt shops delivering illegal liquor bottles to the doorsteps of the consumers.

Naidu said that the culture of mobile belt liquor shops on two-wheelers was newly introduced in the YSRCP regime. The police have already seized hundreds of such mobile belt shops and vehicles. On the other hand, country arrack making was growing all over the State. The situation has slipped out of control going by how the Assembly Speaker himself said that the arrack sellers were ruling the roost and enjoying real power in the State.