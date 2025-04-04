Live
- BJP Minority Cell Leader Anwar Manippady Alleges Life Threats via Internet Calls
- Defence Finance Conference, Focuses on Innovation and Financial Reforms
- ‘#Single’ begins musical promotions with soulful first track
- Varun Tej unveils a love song from ‘Chaurya Patham’
- ‘Jack’ trailer promises a fun-filled thriller
- Auto Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for Rape of Minor Girl in Hyderabad
- Wordle Hints and Answer for April 4, 2025 | Marine-Themed Word Starting with K
- Apple to Unveil iOS 19 at WWDC 2025: Major Upgrades and AI Features Expected
- Pranitha’s vintage glam with modern edge
- Chandrababu directs officials to ensure virtual services in PHC and CHCs
Chandrababu directs officials to ensure virtual services in PHC and CHCs
In a significant move to enhance healthcare services in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed state officials to prepare action plans for establishing a 100-bed hospital in each constituency.
In a significant move to enhance healthcare services in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed state officials to prepare action plans for establishing a 100-bed hospital in each constituency. During a recent review meeting with health department officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the critical need for improved medical facilities across the state.
To modernize healthcare delivery, Naidu highlighted the importance of incorporating virtual medical services at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), ensuring that these services are tailored to meet the specific needs of local populations.
In addition to the hospital initiative, the Chief Minister also announced the establishment of 13 new de-addiction centers throughout the state, aiming to combat substance abuse and promote rehabilitation.
Furthermore, Naidu stressed the need for progress on the Amaravati Mega Global Medicity Project, which is set to become a premier healthcare hub in the region, providing advanced medical services and facilities.