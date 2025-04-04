Chandrababu directs officials to ensure virtual services in PHC and CHCs

In a significant move to enhance healthcare services in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed state officials to prepare action plans for establishing a 100-bed hospital in each constituency. During a recent review meeting with health department officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the critical need for improved medical facilities across the state.

To modernize healthcare delivery, Naidu highlighted the importance of incorporating virtual medical services at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), ensuring that these services are tailored to meet the specific needs of local populations.

In addition to the hospital initiative, the Chief Minister also announced the establishment of 13 new de-addiction centers throughout the state, aiming to combat substance abuse and promote rehabilitation.

Furthermore, Naidu stressed the need for progress on the Amaravati Mega Global Medicity Project, which is set to become a premier healthcare hub in the region, providing advanced medical services and facilities.