Live
- Best AI Image Generators of 2025
- TN Governor’s VCs conference sparks fresh row amid Chancellor role tussle
- Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Walnuts on an Empty Stomach
- Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh express condolences over Pope Francis’ passing
- Congress accused of attempting to obstruct BRS Rajatotsava Sabha, says Errabelli
- Pope Francis requested for simplified funeral rites
- India close to finalising comprehensive bilateral trade deal with US
- Lyne Originals Rolls Out Next-Gen Audio Accessories Blending Power, Performance & Portability
- Entrepreneurship a top career choice for 37% of Indian Students Abroad: Survey
- CM Stalin questions AIADMK's credibility in demanding NEET abolition with BJP as partner
Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh express condolences over Pope Francis’ passing
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for IT and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh have expressed profound sorrow over...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for IT and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh have expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis.
Chief Minister Naidu paid tribute to the Pope, stating that he inspired millions across the globe with his compassion, humility, and unwavering commitment to service. "Pope Francis was a beacon of hope and spiritual guidance to people from all walks of life," he remarked.
Minister Lokesh echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that the Pope's legacy would continue to inspire future generations. "His life and teachings will remain a guiding light for humanity," he said.
The demise of Pope Francis has led to an outpouring of grief worldwide, with leaders and citizens mourning the loss of a spiritual giant.