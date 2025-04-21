  • Menu
Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh express condolences over Pope Francis’ passing

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for IT and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh have expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis.

Chief Minister Naidu paid tribute to the Pope, stating that he inspired millions across the globe with his compassion, humility, and unwavering commitment to service. "Pope Francis was a beacon of hope and spiritual guidance to people from all walks of life," he remarked.

Minister Lokesh echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that the Pope's legacy would continue to inspire future generations. "His life and teachings will remain a guiding light for humanity," he said.

The demise of Pope Francis has led to an outpouring of grief worldwide, with leaders and citizens mourning the loss of a spiritual giant.

