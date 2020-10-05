Chandrababu Naidu struggling to prove his existence: YSRCP

Amaravati: Demanding that the State government withdraw the proposal to set up Bulk Drug Park at Kakinada Special Economic Zone, senior TDP leader and Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that benami transactions worth at least Rs 2,610 crore took place in the project.



Out of the total benami transactions, a minimum of Rs 1,000 crore should be paid to the genuine farmers, he observed in a statement on Sunday.

Yanamala demanded that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to make sure that additional compensation of Rs 1,000 crore is paid to the farmers in the Kakinada SEZ. He also demanded that share should be given to the local people in the Aurobindo Infra income.

"The government should withdraw plans to set up the bulk drug industry. Jagan Reddy's silence was reason enough for the benami transactions that took place in this deal. If the Chief Minister has no interests in this deal, why is he not ordering for compensation to the farmers and locals," Yanamala questioned.

The TDP leader urged the Central Government to intervene and hold an inquiry into the benami transactions in the Kakinada SEZ deal.

The inquiry should be done under the new benami transactions prohibition laws. The TDP would soon complain to the Centre on these benami transactions, he said.

Yanamala asked why the Chief Minister was not taking steps to help the farmers if he was not having any links with the benami transactions. Each farmer should be paid a compensation of at least Rs 10 lakh. There was severe opposition among the local people to the setting up of the bulk drug industry in Kakinada. Many fishermen's families would lose their livelihoods because of the pollution that would be caused by the industry, he pointed out.

He demanded that a special financial assistance should be ensured to the fishermen who would lose their livelihood. Jetties should be set up on either side of the port to enable fishermen to carry out fishing in the sea. Unfortunately, many families dependent on the local hatcheries would also be deprived of their livelihood because of the bulk drug industry, he added.