Chandrababu Naidu Urges Abolition of Rs. 500 and Other High-Value Notes to Curb Corruption

During a meeting with TDP leaders in Kadapa, CM Chandrababu Naidu made an important demand. He said that Rs. 500 notes should be stopped. Because more people are using digital money now, he believes that removing all big notes will help reduce corruption.

In the past, when the government did demonetization, Chandrababu gave a report to Prime Minister Modi about digital money. He said Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes should be stopped. He also wants the new Rs. 2,000 notes to be stopped.

He said that in Andhra Pradesh, the government is using WhatsApp to fight corruption. Officials share their work openly through WhatsApp messages. Chandrababu said the country needs clear and honest economic policies. He is asking the central government again to stop all big notes and support digital money instead.

He also said that party donations can be given over the phone using digital payments, so there is no need to use cash in politics. He asked everyone to agree with him on stopping big notes, saying that helping the public should be the most important thing.

Chandrababu believes that corruption will only end if big notes are stopped. He urged the central government to take action on this soon.