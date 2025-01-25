Chandrababu thanks Bill Gates for sharing memoir "Source Code"

In a gesture of gratitude, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his appreciation to Bill Gates for presenting him with a copy of his upcoming memoir, "Source Code." The book delves into the experiences and lessons that have shaped Gates' remarkable journey, from his early years to his pivotal decision to leave college and launch Microsoft.

Chandrababu praised the memoir as an insightful and inspiring read that promises to shed light on the origins of one of the world’s most influential figures. He conveyed his best wishes to Gates for the success of the book, acknowledging its potential to inspire many aspiring entrepreneurs and innovation seekers around the globe.