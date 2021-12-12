Chittoor Jawan Saiteja's funeral procession continues with people in a large number

A large number of people came to pay last respects to Lance Naik Saiteja, a soldier who was killed in an Army helicopter crash. The funeral procession continued from Madanapalle to Eguvaregada. The final journey continued for about 30 km and the funeral will take place shortly.

Earlier, the deceased body was airlifted to his hometown at 9 am on a special flight from Elahanka Airport in Bangalore. Currently, Lance Naik Saiteja's funeral continues and relatives and villagers are flocked in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the authorities have made all sorts of arrangements for the funeral of Lance Naik Saiteja on the outskirts of the village with special barricades were being set up around the ground. On the other hand, the AP government has come out in support of Saiteja's family and announced Rs. 50 lakh ex gratia.

It is known that the helicopter carrying Lance Naik, the Army's first CDS general Bipin Rawat and 13 others, crashed in Tamil Nadu.