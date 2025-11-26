CII AP hails four labour codes as key reforms milestone

Vijayawada: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh hailed the implementation of the four Labour Codes as a major step toward shaping a modern and equitable labour framework in India. The codes, which consolidate 29 existing laws, aim to simplify compliance, enhance worker welfare, and strengthen ease of doing business.

CII Andhra Pradesh chairman Murali Krishna Gannamani called the rollout “a significant moment in India’s reform journey,” adding that the move would help build a more productive, fair, and future-ready workforce.

He pointed to benefits such as higher take-home pay, portability of social security, safer workplaces, and reduced compliance burdens, key demands from investors at CII forums and the recent Partnership Summit.

Murali Krishna said the reform aligns well with Andhra Pradesh’s Swarnandhra Vision 2047, providing a timely boost to the state’s investment climate.

CII AP vice-chairman Narendra Kumar also praised the initiative, describing it as a balanced and forward-looking framework that enhances competitiveness while expanding social security. He noted that the timing is ideal, with Andhra Pradesh recently attracting major global investments and signing MoUs worth over Rs 13.25 trillion at the CII Partnership Summit.