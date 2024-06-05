  • Menu
CII congratulates TDP on poll victory

Vijayawada: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) leadership extended its heartfelt congratulations to the TDP and its allies on their impressive performance and securing a resounding victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024.

The chairperson of CII Southern Region Dr R Nandini in a statement here on Tuesday said that under the dynamic leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu his party has demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of the people of state. The party’s welfare schemes and development initiatives have resonated well with the voters, leading to an impressive mandate.

As the state embarks on a new journey, she said that the CII looks forward to collaborating with the newly elected government to promote investment, innovation, employment generation and sustainable economic growth. “We remain committed to supporting policies that enhance the state’s competitiveness and create a conducive environment for businesses and industries,” she said.

Dr Nandini congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on the landmark victory and best wishes for the success as the new government prepares to take up the responsibilities and challenges of the high office.

Dr Murali Krishna, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh said, CII has a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh with its members present across the State.

G Murali Krishna, Vice-Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh said, “CII will work closely with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the areas of policy advocacy, sustainability, labour reforms, competitiveness, entrepreneurship, skill development, empowering MSMEs besides the constant engagement towards industrial development”

