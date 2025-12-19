Citizens laud GVMC for clearing encroachments

Visakhapatnam: The City of Destiny is gearing up to become encroachment-free soon as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) intensifies its 'Operation LUNGS 2.0’.

For long, the city footpaths, roads and junctions across all eight zones have taken a hit due to encroachments. After taking out an intensive survey, the GVMC initiated a massive drive to remove encroachments in the city to ensure safe pedestrian movement, avoid biodiversity loss and smooth vehicular traffic. According to GVMC chief city planner A Prabhakara Rao, a majority of encroachment complaints were received during the weekly public grievance redressal system (PGRS) platform.

He informed that a number of grievances were related to encroachments along the roads and footpaths as well as improper roadside parking, blocking the vehicular movement. In many cases, encroachments result in traffic congestion and inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists alike.

Responding to such repeated complaints from the public, the civic body took up Operation LUNGS 2.0. The exercise, taken up with the support of the police, aimed at making major roads, junctions and areas encroachment-free on a priority basis.

As part of the Operation LUNGS 2.0, more than 1,000 encroachments were cleared across GVMC limits so far. The encroachments were removed at Thimmapuram, Bheemili, Carshed junction, PM Palem, RTC Complex, Gurudwara junction, Sankaramatham road, Akkayyapalem road, Dondaparthy junction, and from Dondaparthy, Diamond park, Leelamahal junction, Captain Rama Rao junction, Saraswathi park, Marripalem, NAD junction, Gangavaram Port road, Vepagunta and other parts of the corporation limits.

Zonal Commissioners, assistant planning officers, staff of the planning department, secretariat staff and others taking part in removal exercise.

Earlier, during the Dasara season, nearly 3,000 encroachments were removed in the city. However, officials observed that several vendors returned after some time. The corporation officials mentioned that those who returned tried to recommence their business using mobile stalls and vending vehicles for limited hours to avoid eviction.

GVMC authorities stated that the ongoing drive aims at providing long-term relief from traffic bottlenecks and ensuring unblocked public spaces, especially footpaths meant for pedestrians.