Civic chief inspects TUDA Towers ahead of auction

Tirupati: The public auction by TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) for the sale of 10 shops on ground floor and 21 shops on first floor in the commercial complex will be conducted on May 8 and 9.

TUDA Vice-Chairman and Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Saturday inspected the TUDA tower and later held a meeting with officials on the smooth and successful conduct of public auction.

Mourya informed that details of the shops are available at TUDA reception office and also the models for public information.

TUDA towers is coming up in a sprawling 3.6 acres located in Royal Nagar in the city. The tower has several facilities including spacious parking and separate lifts for the commercial complex.

Details of Towers and auction are available on TUDA website also, she said, adding that auction for the sale of shops on ground floor will be held on May 8 and that on first floor is on May 9, from 10 am to 1 pm and again from 2 pm to 6 pm.