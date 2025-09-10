Civic chief stresses on smooth sanitation management

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to ensure that there is no lapse in sanitation management across the city. As part of his field inspection on Tuesday morning, the Commissioner visited several key areas, including Prakasam Barrage, Vidyadharapuram, Gollapudi Bypass Road, Urmila Subbarao Nagar, RTC Workshop Road, One Town Canal Road, and Vinayakuni Temple, to personally review cleanliness measures.

During his visit to Urmila Subbarao Nagar, he interacted with sanitation workers, enquiring about the functioning of blue and green dustbins, the type of waste collected, and any challenges they were facing in maintaining sanitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhyanachandra stressed that waste collection must be carried out daily at the household level without delay. He instructed officials to repair damaged fencing on Canal Road, expedite pending works on Vidyadharapuram Ambedkar Road, and ensure continuous desilting of the major outfall drain in Urmila Subbarao Nagar.

Later, he inspected the Anna Canteen on RTC Workshop Road and noted that such public facilities should remain defect-free. He directed nodal officers to inspect all Anna Canteens under their jurisdiction and complete necessary repairs immediately to prevent inconvenience to citizens.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, Deputy City Planner Chandrabose, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Annapurna, and other staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.