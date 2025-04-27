Clear long pending grave cases immediately: SP Raju

Tirupati: SP V Harshavardhan Raju directed police personnel of all stations across the district to clear the long-pending grave cases at the earliest. During the monthly crime review meeting held on Saturday, he asked the officials including DSPs, CIs and SIs to be sincere to their duties.

The SP enquired the details of grave cases across the district and reasons for the delay and instructed the officials to pay special attention on house breaking, non-bailable cases, and missing cases. Stressing on taking measures to bring down road accidents, he wanted the staff to come out on highways and educate people on safety measures. They were also asked to identify hotspots on highways where accidents occur frequently and were directed to take strict action on those who violate the traffic rules. SP Raju said every CI or house officer of each station should make rounds in their jurisdiction every evening and also wanted the DSPs to monitor the work performance of the CIs and SIs. Giving importance to women safety, he wanted the police personnel to conduct awareness programmes on Shakti App at slums and rural areas frequently and explain to them how to use the app when they are in danger.

The SP told the officials to concentrate on traffic and to increase force at check posts keeping in view of heavy devotees’ rush during summer holidays. He enquired about public response towards on Palle Nidra, cleanliness in public places.

Additional SPs Venkat Rao (Admin), Rama Krishna (Tirumala), Nagabhushanam (Crime), DSPs, CIs and SIs were present.