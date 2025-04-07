  • Menu
Cloth bags given away to residents

Visakhapatnam: Marking Sri Rama Navami celebrations, JD (Join for Development) Foundation representatives distributed cloth bags to people.

The JD Foundation, an endeavour of former Joint Director of CBI VV Lakshmi Narayana, gave away cloth bags to people to encourage them to give up using single use plastic supplies and switch to alternatives.

Following the instructions of the former Joint Director of the CBI, the representatives distributed eco-friendly bags to people residing in Oxygen Towers, Poorna Market, Seethammadhara Brindavan Park, among other areas. Some of the bags were given away to devotees who took part in the Sitarama Kalyanam. The representatives stressed that festivals should be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. The event saw participation of the foundation’s North Andhra convener Karumudi Anu, P Nageswara Rao, among others.

