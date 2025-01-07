CM envisions plans to install 2 million solar panels in AP

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised his commitment to implementing devel-opmental programmes across the State only after their successful trial in Kuppam constitu-ency. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the solarisation project under PM Surya Ghar Mufti Bijili Youjana in Nadimur village, he highlighted the ambitious goal of provid-ing 100 per cent subsidised solar panels to every household in Kuppam, ensuring electricity generation directly from rooftops.

Recalling his childhood struggles with inadequate electricity, the Chief Minister expressed pride in enabling households to produce their own power. “Generating electricity on our roof-tops is revolutionary. In the past, we depended on distant sources for electricity, but now, self-sufficiency is achievable,” he stated. Under the pilot project, solar panels will be installed in all homes in Kuppam, setting a benchmark for expansion to other regions.

Chandrababu announced plans to install solar panels on two million rooftops across the state. He lauded IIT Kanpur for their advanced concept, which facilitates 100 percent solarization. An Mou was signed with the IIT Kanpur in the presence of CM Naidu which promotes Net Zero initiative.

IIT Kanpur Professor Dr Rajiv Jindal explained the initiative saying that any amount of water that is extracted will be tried to put back into the ground so that the water table does not go down. All the waste generated in the town will be recycled as far as possible to make it clean and to help maintain better hygiene.

Further, the constituency will be made net zero carbon. The total electricity requirement will be converted to renewable based electricity generation. With the right technology, the con-sumption and emission will be reduced making it the first constituency in the country to take this pledge, he added.

Meanwhile, the solarisation project offers subsidies of Rs.60000 for a 2-kilowatt solar setup, costing Rs1.15 lakh in total. Each unit can produce 200 units of electricity per month, allowing households to use 60 units while contributing the surplus 140 units to the grid.

The Chief Minister noted that this initiative could make electricity free for homes and agricul-ture, with households earning up to Rs.5000 annually from surplus power after five years.

The Chief Minister highlighted the broader environmental benefits, urging people to adopt sus-tainable practices to combat pollution. He attributed rising health issues, including cancer, to pollution in air, water and food. He stressed the need for afforestation, better waste manage-ment, and groundwater recharge to address these challenges.

He also unveiled plans to introduce electric bicycles and even promote the conversion of all types of vehicles into electric vehicles and establish charging stations across Kuppam, envi-sioning a green and sustainable future.

Criticising the state of affairs during the past five years, Chandrababu accused previous ad-ministrations of creating chaos and hardships in the constituency. He assured citizens of his commitment to transforming Kuppam into a model constituency for the nation and warned against disruptive elements threatening its tranquillity.