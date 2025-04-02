CM implements P4 scheme at Bapatla village

Bapatla: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched the 'P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' programme at Kotha Gollapalem in Bapatla district. This initiative, implemented at the village level, aims to connect affluent individuals with needy families to provide direct support and upliftment.

Under the P4 programme, 'Margadarsis' are the financially well-off individuals who extend a helping hand, while 'Bangaru Kutumbam' (Golden Family) represents the beneficiary households.

Addressing a village meeting during the distribution of welfare pensions, the Chief Minister invited several women from economically weaker sections onto the stage and inquired about their needs in the presence of affluent volunteers willing to assist under the P4 initiative.

Upon learning about the hardships faced by Vikram Narayana Rao, a local pharmaceutical entrepreneur, volunteered to sponsor the education of a ninth-grade student and cover the medical expenses of the elderly members in the household. "We have embraced the P4 programme wholeheartedly. I am honored to be identified as a Margadarsi," said Rao.

Alongside him, Vasantha Srinivasa Rao, another local Margadarsi, also stepped forward to offer similar assistance to underprivileged families. The Chief Minister encouraged Vikram Narayana Rao to maintain regular contact with the beneficiary family through WhatsApp, provide timely guidance, and extend financial support whenever necessary. Naidu assigned the care of 30 local families to both Vikram Narayana Rao and Vasantha Srinivasa Rao, instructing them to collaborate with the Bapatla District Collector to formulate an action plan for the effective implementation of the P4 programme.

The Chief Minister stated that he would monitor the progress of the P4 initiative through annual reports and assured that successful Margadarsis would be recognized and felicitated by the government. The broader goal of the programme is to uplift thousands of underprivileged individuals across the state, with benefactors receiving official recognition and awards for their contributions.

During his speech, Naidu urged citizens to challenge baseless criticism against the government. He asserted that the Opposition parties claiming to have helped the poor by "pressing buttons" had only distributed an amount equivalent to the pensions provided by the NDA alliance government. He highlighted that the current administration allocates Rs 33,100 crore annually towards pensions, benefitting 63 lakh people.

Naidu emphasised that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) remains strong due to the unwavering support of backward classes. "For 43 years, marginalized communities have been the backbone of our party. Despite facing intimidation, they have stood firm and fought courageously," he remarked.

He assured that his government would prioritise the economic, social, and political upliftment of backward communities.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister pledged to focus on infrastructure development, promising to improve road conditions to a smooth, glass-like finish. He also announced that the Mega DSC Notification would be issued within the month, ensuring the recruitment of teachers before the start of the new academic year.