CM Jagan begins constituency-wise interaction programme from Kuppam

Vijayawada: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy began his constituency-wise interaction programme with party cadres here on Thursday by meeting the YSRCP leaders of Kuppam constituency.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Kuppam holds significant place in his heart. He assured to extend full support for the development of the constituency. He stated that YSRCP government developed Kuppam much more in the last three years. He slammed former CM Chandrababu Naidu for not developing the constituency despite representing it for several decades. He said government had sanctioned Rs 65 crore for various developmental works to the Kuppam municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that majority of people think that Kuppam is a stronghold of TDP, which always supported Naidu but this time YSRCP will win the seat. He said constituency has number of BC's and YSRCP can win it by launching welfare schemes for BCs. He said that YSRCP had fielded IAS officer Chandramouli in the previous polls and after his demise, his son Bharat was chosen to contest in coming polls.

Bharat has been doing excellent work for the party in the constituency and played a major role in the party's victory in the local body and municipal elections, he said. He asked the cadre to support the Bharat in the upcoming elections. He promised to provide Cabinet berth to the Bharat if he manages to win the Kuppam seat.

He asked the cadre to focus on winning the constituency and break the illusion that Naidu had created among the people. He said that the current government had already prioritised Kuppam and launched various developmental works.

He said schemes like Nadu-Nedu, village clinics, RBKs, village/ward secretariats have taken governance to the village level in a transparent manner. The CM assured to stand by the party in Kuppam to pave way for victory. He asked the cadre to aim for winning 175 out of 175 seats.