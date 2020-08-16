CM Jagan to lay stone for JNTU Engineering College building today

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Sunday reviewed arrangements for the construction of permanent buildings for JNTU Engineering College at Kakani village under Narasaraopet mandal of Guntur district.



Speaking on this occasion, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will set the foundation stone for the construction of building for JNTU College through remote on August 17.

He also reviewed arrangements for 200 beds hospital to be constructed at Lingamguntla in Guntur district, for which CM will lay foundation through remote control on August 17. He directed the officials to set up LED screens. District in-charge minister Ch Sri RanganathaRaju will participate in the programme.

The Collector was accompanied by Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy,RDO Venkateswarulu, Tahsildar Ramana Naik,JNTU college principal Dr VVSubba Rao and municipal commissioner K Venkateswara Rao.