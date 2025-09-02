CM: Our welfare schemes go beyond poll promises

Rajampeta: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, while reiterating the coalition government's commitment to the welfare of all sections of society, has observed that in fact it has been implementing several welfare schemes “beyond the promises made during the Assembly elections”. In this context, he has urged the public to speak out against the opposition YSRCP's "false campaign”.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the "Pedalaku Sevalo" programme in Boinapalli village on Monday, Chandrababu Naidu challenged YSRCP MLAs to engage in a discussion on the development and welfare initiatives of the NDA government in the Assembly, rather than resorting to what he termed as a "false campaign”.

Naidu stated: "The YSRCP cannot deceive people with false campaigns. If their 11 elected MLAs attend the Assembly session, I am ready to discuss the government’s 'Super Six' schemes, irrigation projects, and investments”. He expressed his readiness to also debate the YSRCP's "murder politics," citing the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case and other such incidents.

The Chief Minister warned that his government is prepared to take stern action against those who abuse women on social media platforms.

During his visit, Naidu personally handed pension-related papers to Yadavalli Sumitramma at her home, emphasising that pension distribution is a core responsibility of the government. He mentioned that the NDA government has so far spent Rs 42,000 crore on pensions.

The Chief Minister recalled that it was former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao who had introduced the pension scheme, starting with Rs 30, and highlighted how the amount has been increased multiple times over the years.

Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of misusing the pension scheme by distributing pensions to party cadre using fake certificates.

He pointed out that the current state government recently sanctioned 7,872 new widow pensions and is providing pensions to 8,10,182 differently abled individuals.

Recalling his first tenure as chief minister (of undivided AP) which began 30 years ago on this very day, September 1, Naidu assured the people of Rajampet that the constituency would be developed, despite the NDA’s failure to secure the MLA and MP seats here. “Politics and administration are different,” he said, promising to work for the establishment of a medical college in Rajampet.

Later, the Chief Minister visited a local Dhobi ghat in Boinapalli and interacted with the washermen. He directed officials to construct sheds and provide necessary requisite for them.