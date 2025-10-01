Live
CM seeks funds for backward regions
New Delhi: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged the Central government to release funds under the Purvodaya scheme for accelerating the development of the backward regions in Andhra Pradesh.
To that effect, the Chief Minister submitted a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Outlining the state’s plans under the Purvodaya scheme, Naidu said comprehensive strategies have been drawn up to boost growth across all backward regions.
According to him, the focus is on horticulture in Rayalaseema. North Andhra will see promotion of coffee, cashew and coconut cultivation, while coastal areas will focus on aquaculture, he said. The Purvodaya scheme offers a major opportunity for economic growth in these regions, he added.
Naidu urged the Union government to allocate additional resources as his government was aiming for balanced development across the state.