CM to lay stone for harbour, cargo port in WG tomorrow

Narasapuram (West Godavari district): Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation for various developmental works worth Rs 3,197 crore during his visit to the Narasapuram town on November 21. He said the CM would perform ground breaking ceremony for construction of Vemuladeevi harbor and cargo port at a cost of Rs 429.43 crore.

Satyanarayana said the CM will lay foundation for construction of water grid project at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore, aqua university and knowledge park at a cost of Rs 332 crore, for construction of 220/132/30 KV sub-station at a cost of Rs 133 crore at Rustumbada. The minister along with district collector P Prashanti, government chief whip M Prasada Raju and others visited Narasapuram on Saturday and inspected the arrangements for the visit of CM on Monday.

Later, briefing the media, the minister said the CM will launch the municipal water project works worth Rs 61.81 crore, under ground drainage works with Rs 87 crore (Phase 1), regulatory bridge on Upputeru and Mollaparru with Rs 180.5 crore.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate 100 bed hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 13 crore, RTC bus station modernised at a cost Rs.4.80 crore in Narasapuram. He said the CM will lay foundation for the development of Seshavataram channel at a cost of Rs 31 crore and distribute the house site pattas.

Satyanaryaan said former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had taken measures to strengthen the Godavari bunds in the constituency but delayed due to various reasons. The Chief Minister will lay foundation for strengthening the bunds and for setting up of gates at a cost of Rs 35 crore. Some more works may be added to the proposed works. He appealed to the district officials to work in co-ordination for the success of CM's visit to the constituency. West Godavari district joint collector JV Murali, sub collector M Surya Teja and officials of various departments participated in the minister's prgramme.