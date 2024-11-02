CM to review developmental projects in Visakha

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, November 2 to review the progress of the developmental projects in the district in the past 100 days.

Ahead of the CM’s visit, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad examined the arrangements made in the city. The collector was accompanied by commissioner of police Shanka Brata Bagchi along with other officials to the Coastal Battery region where the CM’s helicopter is scheduled to land.

Also, the officials reviewed other security arrangements made all along the route from the Coastal Battery area to the collector office wherein the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the department officials.

During the meeting, the CM will review the status of various development works related to projects taken up in Visakhapatnam district, implementation of welfare schemes, among other areas. The department officials were directed to prepare the status reports of the projects taken up in the district.

On several occasions, the Chief Minister reiterated that Visakhapatnam holds a significant place for him and steps are taken towards transforming it into a financial and IT hub.