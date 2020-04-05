CM YS Jagan directs officials on setting up Coronavirus testing labs in all districts

In view of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered officials to set up an isolation ward in every hospital across the state. CM Jagan Reddy has also advised to increase the capacity of existing labs and to set up the new Coronavirus Testing Lab at each district.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken these decisions in a high-level review meeting conducted at Tadepalli camp office on coronavirus outbreak. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Secretary-General of Medical Health Dr Jawahar Reddy and other dignitaries were present in meeting.

The Chief Minister has reportedly ordered that the primary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat returnees be completed as fast as possible. Anyone with coronavirus-like symptoms should be treated as a patient. Jagan directed to follow the guidelines already issued and made it clear that the health survey be continued and take precautions as per the guidelines.