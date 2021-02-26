CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews agenda with officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the 29th Southern Zonal Council scheduled for March 4 at Tirupati.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the issues to be addressed at the council regarding the state. Union home minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting to be attended by Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and special invitees from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The officials said that 26 issues will be coming up for discussion during meeting.

Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, women and child welfare secretary A R Anuradha, energy principal secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, finance secretary Natarajan Gulzar other senior officials were present.