Collector directs home delivery of ration for elderly and disabled

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, IAS, on Tuesday instructed that ration supplies be delivered directly to the homes of ration cardholders who are above 65 years of age, physically disabled, or bedridden. During an inspection in the 6th Ward of the government fair price shop at Kowloor Nagar, Anantapur city, the Collector personally delivered groceries to a beneficiary, S Tajun Bi, at her residence.

Speaking with the beneficiary, the Collector inquired about the delivery experience, quality of ration rice, cooking outcomes, and any challenges faced in accessing supplies.

He emphasized that such cardholders should not be required to visit ration shops, and dealers must ensure home delivery. He further stated that adequate stock is available at fair price shops and urged cardholders not to worry. The ration should be delivered between the 1st and 5th of every month. The initiative aims to ensure that senior citizens and physically challenged individuals receive their supplies without hassle.

Tehsildar Harikumar, CSDTI Ramakrishna, and dealer Lakshmidevi was present during the inspection.