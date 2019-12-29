Collector J Nivas pulls up officials for lackadaisical attitude in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: District Collector J Nivas on Saturday expressed displeasure over the negligent attitude of municipal corporation officials on various civic issues. As a special officer for the corporation, the Collector reviewed the progressive of development works and civic works with the officials at the Collector's office.

On the occasion, he pulled up the officials of all departments for their negligent attitude that have affected the functioning of various departments. The Collector questioned as to why the town planning officials failed to regulate illegal constructions, removal of unapproved buildings and action on building violations.

He directed the officials to identify violations and initiate action on such constructions. He also expressed his ire on officials for allowing works of commercial buildings on either side of main road without observing basic town planning norms. Nivas warned stringent action would be initiated on those officials who are responsible for violation of rules.

The Collector also expressed his dissatisfaction on poor sanitary conditions in most localities in the city even in dry season. He asked public health department officials to visit their respective areas every day and supervise sanitary works. He directed the officials to assign works for their staff to maintain cleanness across the city.

The Collector also expressed his ire on engineering wing officials for failing to answer on various lacunae. Corporation Commissioner M Gitadevi, Executive Engineer P Sugunkar Rao, Town Planning Officer M Devakumar and public health officials participated in the meeting.