Collectors underpin success of state govt: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that District Collectors underpin the success of his government. During a video conference with newly appointed Collectors of 12 districts, the Chief Minister extolled their performance, while seeking to provide insightful guidance on ensuring efficient governance.

"I selected you for these positions after a 360-degree review of your performance. Embrace my vision and expectations, and deliver your best performance," the Chief Minister told the officials. "I've said that 'CM' stands for 'common man’ and you should adopt the same principle. Be accessible to the public and connect with them constantly. Don't always go by the rules; work with a human-centric approach. Only then will you and the government earn a good reputation." During the conference, the Chief Minister recalled his first term as the chief minister (of undivided AP) in 1995. "I have been chief minister for 15 years over the past three decades.

I have appointed and worked with many officials. This time, however, the process for selecting Collectors was more rigorous than ever before. We are in a challenging situation, having taken over a year ago amid numerous problems. The public has high hopes on us, and it is our responsibility to fulfill them.”

Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that Collectors were vital for the government to gain a good reputation, as their performance directly contributed to its success. He recounted his hands-on approach during his first term, when he focused on strict adherence to file clearance and other tasks, leading to rapid development. He highlighted his personal involvement in disaster management, such as his 10-day stay in Visakhapatnam during Cyclone Hudhud, which built public trust in the government’s ability to respond. “Leaders must take risks to achieve results,” he said. He credited the success of his previous terms as CM to the collaboration and cooperation of a capable team of officials.

The Chief Minister asserted that the role of a Collector is an opportunity to earn a good reputation and bring about change in people’s lives. “You can make a difference in every aspect of life by working on the ground,” he said, citing an example of an official in Hyderabad who, with full authority, effectively tackled the land mafia. “Just as that officer did, you must be responsible and transparent. Your subordinates will follow your example. You are the best options I had to choose from, and you must deliver the best performance. You are my team for this fourth term. I will encourage those who work hard, but I will not carry those who do not produce the expected results.”

The Chief Minister advocated for “political governance”, explaining that it did not mean bending the rules but rather working collaboratively with elected representatives. “I did not lose when I practiced political governance; I suffered politically when I adopted a more bureaucratic approach,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged the new Collectors to be creative and innovative in making decisions and to utilise central government schemes rather than just saying there is no money. “I am always competing to make Andhra Pradesh the number one state. You, too, should compete to make your district number one,” he stated. He advised them to be vigilant against fake news and misinformation on traditional and social media, and to respond to them in real-time. “What we do must reach the public, otherwise people will start believing falsehoods. Being a Collector is not about power; it’s about being a common man. Avoid arrogance and ego,” he exhorted.