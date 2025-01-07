Complete VIDC works by Jan 8: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to ensure the completion of all works related to the Virtual Interactive Digital Classroom (VIDC) by January 8.

On Monday, the Collector inspected the ongoing setup work for the VIDC at the Municipal Council Hall at Sunkesula road.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector has said that the Virtual Interactive Digital Classroom will be inaugurated by Minister for HRD and IT on January 9.

He emphasised that the pending tasks, including partitioning, ceiling work, internet connectivity and installation of computers should be completed promptly. He has also instructed the DEO and R and B officials to expedite these works.

Furthermore, the Collector has directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity and adequate speed in schools to facilitate effective teaching through video conferencing for students.

Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ravindra Babu, District Education Officer Paul, R and B SE Maheshwar Reddy and others participated in the programme.