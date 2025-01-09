Congress Party Demands Amit Shah's Apology and Resignation Over Comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Kadapa: In a strong response to remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, the Congress Party staged a large-scale protest in Kadapa city, demanding Shah’s immediate apology and resignation. The demonstration was led by Bandi Zakaria, the Kadapa Assembly Coordinator for the Congress Party, and was held at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the revered architect of the Indian Constitution.

This protest comes in the wake of widespread condemnation of Shah's comments, which many believe to be disrespectful towards Dr. Ambedkar, who is celebrated for his contributions to Indian society and governance. The Congress Party has rallied alongside the public sentiment, underscoring its commitment to upholding the dignity of Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy.

During the protest, Bandi Jakaraiah expressed his outrage by submitting a resignation letter at the feet of Ambedkar, calling for Shah to take accountability for his statements. "Amit Shah should apologize to the people of the country and resign, reflecting the sentiments of countless individuals who hold Dr. Ambedkar in the highest regard," Zakaria stated.

The demonstration saw participation from a range of local leaders, including PCC General Secretary Pathan Mohammed Ali Khan, and District Presidents representing various factions of the party. Key figures such as Mamilla Narasimhulu, Abdul Sattar, Mallem Vijayabhaskar, and Sunil were present, emphasizing the collective stance of the Congress Party against perceived disrespect to one of India's most esteemed leaders.

As the political temperature rises, the Congress Party continues to rally support for their cause, channeling public outrage into a significant opposition movement against the comments attributed to Amit Shah.
















