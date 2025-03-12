Contributing to sustainable industrial pollution control

Visakhapatnam: Divi’s Laboratories supports international workshop that focuses on sustainable industrial pollution control. As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, Divi’s Laboratories contributed Rs 65,000 to the international workshop on sustainable practices for industrial pollution control. The cheque for the amount was presented by the company’s CSR manager, Visakhapatnam D. Suresh Kumar.

This support reinforced Divi’s commitment towards environmental sustainability and responsible industrial growth, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future.

The workshop served as a platform for researchers, industry experts, and policymakers to discuss sustainable waste management, green technologies, and pollution control strategies.

Key topics of the event included bioremediation, green nanotechnology and regulatory policies aimed at reducing industrial pollution.

Through its CSR initiatives, Divi’s Laboratories actively supports eco-friendly solutions and scientific advancements. The Rs 65,000 grant is aimed at facilitating expert-led discussions on industrial pollution control, hands-on training for researchers and students and showcasing innovative green technologies.

The partnership highlights the crucial role of industry-academic collaborations in addressing environmental challenges.