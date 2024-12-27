CPI launches centenary celebrations in Ongole

Ongole: The CPI launched its centenary celebrations in Ongole, with State executive member Gujjula Easwaraiah hoisting the party flag at Mallayya Lingam Bhavan on Thursday.

Easwaraiah highlighted CPI’s 100-year history of land rights activism, noting the party’s role in distributing land to millions through movements like the Telangana peasant armed struggle, Bengal’s Ebok movement, Kerala’s Pun-napra-Vayalar uprising and protests against the Charlapalli Zamindari system. Former MLC PJ Chandrasekhar also spoke.

The party lead-ership emphasised their continued commitment to consti-tutional values and democratic principles. The year-long centenary celebrations will conclude with a grand event in Khammam, Telangana, they added.