Live
- Bengal down Odisha to make semis for 52nd time
- Cuttack: Man stabs wife to death
- 38 food commodities on govt’s price radar
- CM Majhi releases Lord Jagannath’s calendars
- Pradhan counters Naveen
- Global trade growth more uncertain now than before: FinMin report
- BJD Foundation Day: Counter BJP’s false narrative, says Naveen
- Unseasonal Rainfall: Crop losses claim 2 farmers’ lives
- BJP got over Rs 2,600 cr donations in 2023-24
- Maharashtra Guv worships Lord Balaji
Just In
CPI launches centenary celebrations in Ongole
Highlights
Ongole: The CPI launched its centenary celebrations in Ongole, with State executive member Gujjula Easwaraiah hoisting the party flag at Mallayya...
Ongole: The CPI launched its centenary celebrations in Ongole, with State executive member Gujjula Easwaraiah hoisting the party flag at Mallayya Lingam Bhavan on Thursday.
Easwaraiah highlighted CPI’s 100-year history of land rights activism, noting the party’s role in distributing land to millions through movements like the Telangana peasant armed struggle, Bengal’s Ebok movement, Kerala’s Pun-napra-Vayalar uprising and protests against the Charlapalli Zamindari system. Former MLC PJ Chandrasekhar also spoke.
The party lead-ership emphasised their continued commitment to consti-tutional values and democratic principles. The year-long centenary celebrations will conclude with a grand event in Khammam, Telangana, they added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS