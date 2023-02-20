CPI team to visit Polavaram project today

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): CPI district secretary T Madhu said that a group of party representatives is going to Polavaram project site on Monday to observe the progress of Polavaram multi-purpose project.

The team will also find out the problems of the displaced people firsthand.

The party delegation, led by CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, will leave Rajahmundry on Monday at 9.30 am for Polavaram inspection.

He said that the Polavaram project is being constructed at a distance of 34 km from Rajahmundry at Ramaihpeta of Polavaram mandal. He alleged that the project is still not completed due to the inappropriate attitude of the Central government.

He criticised that State and Central governments did severe injustice to the displaced people, who gave their lands for the project.