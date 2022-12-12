Cyclone wreaks havoc in AP

Vijayawada: One person died in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh and over 1,000 people have been lodged in relief camps following heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone 'Mandous', in some southern districts of the state.

K Padmavathi, a resident of Darjipalli village in YSR Kadapa district, died late on Saturday due to a wall-collapse.

As light to moderate rains are forecast on Monday, SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts have been put on alert due to possibility of flash floods to minor rivers-- Kandaleru, Maneru and Swarnamuki. The list of vulnerable mandals and villages have been sent to the district administrations for taking necessary precautionary measures.

Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that paddy seedlings in 5,000 hectares were damaged due to heavy rainfall in the district. He visited Nellore Barrage along with officials on Sunday.

Minister for Environment, Energy, Forests and Mining Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy asked the district officials in Tirupati to prepare estimates of crop and property loss in a transparent manner.

Under the influence of the cyclone, several tanks, streams, rivulets in YSR district are brimming with water. Vehicular traffic was partially disrupted at some places following water bodies flowing at dangerous level. Police and revenue officials are monitoring the situation and prevented the people, and cattle crossing the water bodies. Buddha, Zarikona, and Pincha in Annamayya district, Gandikota, Mylavaram, Veligallu, Buggavanka Chitravathi Balancing Reservoirs in YSR district have reached Full Reservoir Levels(FRL).

A total of 4,647.4 hectares of agriculture and 532.68 hectares of horticulture crops were damaged due to rains while 170 houses were destroyed. As many as 140 SDRF and 95 NDRF personnel have been deployed in four districts to be pressed into service in case of any eventuality.

The torrential rains lashing Tirupati and Tirumala for the past three days stirred up the numerous dried up streams into life flowing in full flow on the picturesque Tirumala Hills. Throughout the 15km-long second ghat road, streams of water were seen flowing down the hilly rocks, which enhanced the glamour quotient of Tirumala Hills. It's been a rare spectacle for the passers-by as water streams on second ghat road occur whenever there are heavy rains in Seshachalam Hill forest.