Dasara Mahotsavam begins on grand note in Srisailam

Kurnool: The nine-day Dasara Mahotsavam started on a grand note at Srisailam temple here on Saturday. Speaking to media, Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao said the Goddess would be decorated in various Alankaras on nine days and perform special nava varana prayers, Vahana seva to Swamy amma varlu, chandi and rudra homams everyday.



On the second-day of Dasara Utsavams, morning prayers, special Kunkumarchana, Navavarachanalu, Japanustanaalu, Parayanas, Surya Namaskaram, Chandi Homam, Panchakshri, Bhramari, Bala Japanustanaulu, Chandi Parayana, Chaturveda Parayana and Kumari Puja were performed. Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasa Rubrabhisekam, Rudramhoam, Rudrayaganga Japams and Rudra Parayanas were performed to Mallikarjuna Swamy. Later in the evening, japams, parayanas, nava vararchana, kumkumarchana and Chandi Homam were performed. In night, Kalaratri puja, mantra pushpam, amma vari asthana seva, Suvasini puja and distribution of theertha prasadam would be performed, stated the EO.

As part of Dasara Mahotsavam, kumari puja would be performed. In the kumari puja, the girls of aged 2 to 10 years would perform puja with flowers, fruits and new clothes. This is one of the important holy event in Navarathri Utsavams. In the evening, the ammavari festival idol would be decorated as Brahmacharini. This is the second form of nava durga and by offering prayers to the Devi, people hope good things would happen. Even the people would be relieved from the stress and other problems. The devi would be holding japamala in right hand and kamandalam in the left hand, stated Rama Rao.

As part of it, Mayura vahana seva was performed to swami amma varlu. The presiding deities were seated on the mayura vahana after the deities were specially decorated. Later special prayers were offered to them, the EO said.

Several precaution measures have been taken in view of prevailing pandemic situation. At the main entrance of the temple, the devotees are being checked for body temperature through thermal gun. Sanitisers have been provided at several places including queue lines entrance and maha dwaram.

Leg operated sanitisers with stands was provided. The queue lines are continuously being cleaned. Even the queue line pipes, grills, railings and others are also being sanitised. The devotees are being infused with awareness about wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands through sound systems. Even flexi boards were also arranged creating awareness on health issues. The devotees are informed to enroll their names through online prior to visiting the temple, stated K S Rama Rao. He stated that for free and early darshan through online, the devotees have to pay Rs 150 and Rs 500 for even more early darshan. The devotees who want to perform Abhishekam, Kunkumarchana and Kalyanotsavam through online need to take tickets in advance, added the EO.

Temple executive officer K S Rama Rao offering prayers in Srisailam temple on Sunday







