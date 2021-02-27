Delhi industrialist donates 10 crore to TTD

Tirumala: Donations poured in to various TTD trusts which netted a total revenue of Rs 10 crore on a single day on Friday.

New Delhi-based PASCO company chief executive officer (CEO) Sanjay Passi had donated Rs 10 crore in which Rs 9 crores towards SVBC Trust and Rs 1 crore to SV Sarvashreyas (Balamandir) Trust of TTD. He handed over the DD to TTD additional EO and SVBC MD A V Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam at Tirumala temple.

Later, speaking to the media along with his spouse Shalini Passi, he said he had been visiting Tirumala since 2004 and has darshan twice a year. He said he was very much impressed to see the various charitable activities taken up by TTD through the trusts it floated to take up various social services activites for health, education, promotion of Vedas, Annadanam (free food) etc. and wanted to contribute his mite to support TTD vigorously continue the service activities. .

Meanwhile, with this whopping donation of Rs 9 crore to TTD, the total donations to SVBC Trust have crossed Rs 25 crore strengthening the TTD channel financially. It is pertinent to note that, TTD in response to devotees at large resolved to make SVBC an ad free channel which naturally makes TTD incur a huge amount for running the channel against the backdrop TTD set up SVBC trust to seek donations to make a self-sufficient channel or at least reduce the burden on TTD to some extent.