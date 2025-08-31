Demand to allocate Rs 10,000 cr to address Budameru floods threat

Vijayawada: The CPM state secretariat member Ch Baburao has demanded that the state government should allocate Rs 10,000 crore to address the Budameru threat to Vijayawada city. He said one year has passed since Budameru devastated Vijayawada city on September 1, 2024. Baburao on Saturday participated in the protests organised by the CPM workers near Dabakotlu centre at Ajit Singh Nagar flyover bridge.

The CPM functionaries raised slogans against the apathy of the state government to resolve the pending problem. Ch Baburao addressing on the occasion, said once again Budameru threat looms over Vijayawada, leaving its citizens in fear and anxiety. The government has failed in its duty to implement lasting flood prevention measures, despite repeated promises. He recalled that the disastrous floods of 2024 submerged entire colonies near the Budameru Flyover Bridge, and one year later, no significant changes have been made to prevent another calamity.

Despite claims from the Chief Minister that permanent solutions would be put in place, the government has failed to follow through, he added. He said the government’s efforts have been limited to short-term measures, such as spending Rs 30 crores to fill a part of the embankment.

He said the state machinery failed in issuing timely warnings and providing effective relief during the floods, humanitarian donations from individuals and organisations — totalling over Rs 600 crores were not utilised transparently. He alleged most flood victims have not received the compensation they are entitled to.

The CPM activists staged a symbolic protest by sitting in boats near the Singh Nagar flyover, highlighting their determination to avoid a repeat of last year’s devastating floods. The protestors called for immediate and permanent flood prevention measures. CPM leaders Boya Satyababu, K Durga Rao, T Praveen, M Sitaramulu, Ch Srinivas, Y Subbarao, and Nizamuddin participated in the protest.