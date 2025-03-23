Live
Desecration of Ambedkar statue: CM orders stern action on culprits
Vijayawada : Strongly condemning the vandalism of an Ambedkar statue in Dubacharla, Nallajerla mandal, East Godavari district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday ordered swift police action against those responsible.
Expressing his disapproval of the incident, the Chief Minister instructed the director general of police to ensure strict measures are taken against the perpetrators, whose actions he described as a deliberate attempt to offend certain communities. Naidu emphasised the importance of implementing preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. Meanwhile, DGP Harishkumar Gupta promised severe consequences for individuals involved in such acts, which he believes are intended to stir communal unrest.
Gupta confirmed that an investigation is underway to apprehend those behind the desecration. He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities aimed at disrupting harmony in the region.