Detailed reports on urea distribution sought

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector DK Balaji has directed officials to immediately submit detailed reports on urea distribution in the district for the last year, this year, and specifically from May to August in both years. He noted that, in the wake of farmers’ concerns, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is treating the issue of urea supply and distribution as a very serious matter and is personally reviewing it frequently through teleconferences.

In view of the recent shortage of urea and representations from farmers, Collector Balaji held a teleconference from his camp office in Machilipatnam on Monday. During the meeting, he reviewed the status of urea supply and distribution and issued clear directions to officials from the Agriculture, Marketing and other related departments.

The collector instructed officials to show the same level of seriousness as the Chief Minister and ensure that every task is executed without delay. He ordered the preparation of comparative tables showing urea distribution through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) from May to August last year and during the same period this year, and to submit them immediately for analysis.

He also directed the submission of a list of farmers and the exact quantities of urea supplied to each during this period. Balaji stressed that urea distribution must start promptly in the mornings at all centres, warning against delays even when stocks are available. “It has come to my notice that in some societies, despite the availability of stocks, distribution has not started even till 9 am. This should not be repeated,” he cautioned. He further instructed that shamianas and drinking water facilities be arranged at the distribution centres for the convenience of farmers.

The collector warned of disciplinary action against officials found delaying the distribution process. He emphasised that farmers’ biometrics should be verified without delay through IFMS and that all details of urea distribution must be updated online in real time.

He added that there should be no room for negative reports in the media regarding the urea supply. Officials should provide accurate information whenever sought and inform the public that supplies are being replenished regularly. He announced that an additional 1,300 metric tonnes of urea would reach the district on Monday evening and directed that it be allocated to distribution centres without delay.

Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma, District Agriculture Officer N Padmavati, Markfed District Manager B Murali Kishore, DCO Chandrashekar, MPDOs, Tehsildars, and Mandal Agriculture Officers participated in the teleconference.