Devotee donates property worth Rs 3 cr to TTD

Tirupati: In a display of devotion and philanthropy, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received substantial contributions from two Hyderabad-based donors on Thursday at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala. Late Y V S S Bhaskar Rao, a retired IRS officer, bequeathed a residential property worth Rs 3 crore and a cash donation of Rs 66 lakh through his will, while Trinity Combine Private Limited Company donated Rs 2 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

The property donated by Late Bhaskar Rao, a 3,500 sq ft building named ‘Ananda Nilayam’ in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, was offered to TTD for conducting spiritual activities, as specified in his will. His cash contribution of Rs 66 lakh was distributed among various TTD trusts: Rs 36 lakhto Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, and Rs 6 lakh each to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Sreyas Trust, Veda Parirakshana Trust, Go Samrakshana Trust, Vidyadana Trust, and SRIVANI Trust.

Fulfilling his final wish, trustees M Devaraj Reddy, V Satyanarayana, and B Lokanath handed over the property documents and cheques to TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. The additional EO felicitated the trustees, commending their efforts in honoring Bhaskar Rao’s noble intentions.

In a separate contribution, representatives of Trinity Combine Private Limited Company presented a demand draft of Rs 2 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, handed over to the additional EO at the same venue. These generous donations underscore the deep commitment of devotees to supporting TTD’s spiritual and charitable initiatives.