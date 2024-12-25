Devotees Flock to Indrakeeladri for Final Day of Bhavani Initiations

The Indrakeeladri hills in Vijayawada are witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees as the much-anticipated Bhavani initiations come to a close today with a full moon. Thousands of devotees have gathered at the Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple, eager to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga in light of the cessation of the initiation ceremonies.

With waiting times ranging from two to three hours, the temple authorities are facilitating free darshan across multiple queue lines, allowing devotees to immerse themselves in spiritual fervor. The atmosphere is alive with the chants of "Jaganmata," echoing through the temple precincts.

After completing their darshan, devotees are partaking in traditional rituals, including offering "tala neela" at temporary hair dressing stations set up near Bhavani Ghat, Punnami Ghat, and Seethammavari. The temple is also providing free Annaprasadam to ensure that pilgrims remain nourished during their visit.

In anticipation of the heavy footfall from neighboring Telugu states, as well as visitors from Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, the temple has put in place extensive arrangements to maintain order and comfort. Temple Executive Officer Rama Rao, along with Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu, is actively supervising the influx of devotees and the various facilities available, through a Central Command Control Center located at the Model Guest House.

As the final day of the Bhavani initiation darshan program unfolds, the temple stands as a beacon of devotion, drawing in crowds and fostering a vibrant community spirit.