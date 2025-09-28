Live
Devotees Flock to Tirumala for Garuda Seva
Tirumala, India – The Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Anil Kumar Singhal, has announced that lakhs of devotees have already gathered to witness the Garuda Seva of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy. Speaking to reporters, Singhal stated that the galleries along the Mada streets are nearly full as the festivities continue.
To accommodate the influx of devotees, special arrangements have been made to ensure that those outside the Mada streets can also partake in the Garuda Vahana Seva darshan. Anil Kumar Singhal emphasised that every effort is being made to provide a meaningful experience for all visitors to Tirumala.
In addition, he noted that thousands of devotees are eagerly waiting in queues for the Moola Virattu darshan. In a move to prioritise common devotees, Singhal confirmed that all special darshans have been cancelled, allowing worshippers to access the Sarva Darshan queue line instead. Continuous distribution of Anna Prasad has been conducted since morning to cater to those waiting in the galleries.