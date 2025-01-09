Live
Just In
Devotees line up for 24 hours to get tokens
Tirumala : The special counters set up for issuing of tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Tirumala temple witnessed heavy rush of devotees.
TTD set up nine counters - eight in Tirupati and one in Tirumala for issuing of the tickets for 10 days.
In Tirupati, devotees started pouring in right from Wednesday morning, while the tickets will be issued from Thursday from 5 am. Vaikunta Ekadasi falls on Friday.
Police had tough time in regulating the traffic at the centres in various places including Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Srinivasam Complex, Vishnu Nivasam, Ramanaidu High School, Bairagipatteda, ZPHS, MR Pally, ZPHS, Jeevakona in Tirupati.
Authorities are expecting more devotees to join the queue line making it more tough for the police to control them. Sources said there is possibility that TTD may start issuing the tokens ahead of the scheduled time, i.e., at any time on Wednesday mid night. It may be noted that TTD had decided to issue 1.2 lakh tokens for the first three days, January10, 11 and 12. Tokens will be issued for another three days.